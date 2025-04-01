Cristin Milioti joins Elizabeth Olsen in FX’s Seven Sisters

FX’s drama pilot, Seven Sisters, has added Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother) to the cast. She will be joining the previously announced cast member, Elizabeth Olsen.

When Olsen’s character starts speaking in a voice that cannot be heard by anyone else in a large, tight-knit family, they become forced to address long-hidden secrets. Milioti will be seen as Olsen’s sister in the FX Productions.

Will Arbery has written Seven Sisters, which will be directed by Sean Durkin. Along with Garrett Basch, Arbery and Durkin will also executive produce. Basch’s production banner, Dive, has a long-standing first-look deal with FX and has previously collaborated with them for Devs, Reservation Dogs, What We Do in the Shadows, and Sterlin Harjo’s upcoming Tulsa noir drama starring Ethan Hawke. If the pilot materialises, it would mark Basch’s fifth collaboration with FX.

Milioti comes fresh off starring alongside Colin Farrell in the Batman spinoff The Penguin, helmed by Matt Reeves. She will next be seen in the 4th episode of Black Mirror season 7, titled USS Callister. The episode is a continuation of the season 4 episode in which she will be seen reprising her character Nanette Cole.