Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn and Harris Dickinson to star in four biopics of The Beatles

LAS VEGAS: Hollywood studio executives are making their case for theatergoing with a little help from John Lennon,Paul McCartney,George Harrison and Ringo Starr — along with the newly announced stars set to play them.

Sony Pictures kicked off the annual CinemaCon convention and trade show in Las Vegas on Monday by touting their four upcoming biopics told from the perspective of each member of The Beatles.

At their presentation on the main stage at Caesar’s Palace, the studio confirmed and brought out the long-rumored leads for each film — Paul Mescal as McCartney, Joseph Quinn as Harrison, Barry Keoghan as Starr and Harris Dickinson as Lennon.

Director Sam Mendes said all four films will premiere April 2028, calling it the “first binge-able theatrical experience.”

“I’ve been trying to make a story about The Beatles for years,” Mendes said.