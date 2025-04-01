Zack Snyder to helm a UFC film

Zack Snyder is all set to co-write, co-produce, and direct a film titled Brawler, which will follow a Los Angeles man's journey to the top of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) world. Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten are also attached to the project as its co-writers. Snyder will produce the film alongside Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller under their label Stone Quarry. On the other hand, Hatten and Johnstad will serve as executive producers, alongside UFC's chief content officer Craig Borsari and Turki Alashikh, the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia who owns the American boxing magazine 'The Ring'.

Speaking about the film, UFC CEO Dana White stated, "I’ve been a fan of Zack’s work for years, his unique style—from his iconic action sequences to his sweeping visuals and intensely emotional storytelling—coupled with his humanized portrayal of deeply-flawed characters is singular. I couldn’t think of a better person to partner with to bring the UFC to the big screen."

The makers are yet to reveal specific plot details, but White added that it will explore what is necessary to win the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

"Behind every great fighter is the story of how they got there. UFC is the world leader in combat sports and I’m honored to be partnering with them to tell this incredible story,” stated Snyder.

The filmmaker also has a yet-to-be-titled project, revolving around the LAPD, in development with Netflix.