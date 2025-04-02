'Adolescence' tops Netflix's all-time popular TV list in Just three weeks, surpassing major hits

Adolescence has risen to the top of Netflix's All-Time Most Popular TV list, surpassing massive hits such as Stranger Things 3 and Bridgerton 2.

Released just three weeks ago on March 13, the limited series has garnered an impressive 96.7 million views, securing the 9th spot on the streamer’s all-time list, reported Variety.

In its short run, Adolescence has surpassed Stranger Things 3 (94.8 million views) and Bridgerton 2 (93.8 million views), with the Duffer Brothers' supernatural thriller now sitting at No.10, while Bridgerton has fallen off the list altogether.

In just 17 days, the crime drama has been watched by 30.4 million people in the past week alone, overtaking all other shows in viewership. This rapid rise means Adolescence has over two months to continue adding to its viewership, as Netflix's rankings account for 91 days of viewership data.