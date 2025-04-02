'Adolescence' tops Netflix's all-time popular TV list in Just three weeks, surpassing major hits

Adolescence has risen to the top of Netflix's All-Time Most Popular TV list, surpassing massive hits such as Stranger Things 3 and Bridgerton 2.
Released just three weeks ago on March 13, the limited series has garnered an impressive 96.7 million views, securing the 9th spot on the streamer’s all-time list, reported Variety.
In its short run, Adolescence has surpassed Stranger Things 3 (94.8 million views) and Bridgerton 2 (93.8 million views), with the Duffer Brothers' supernatural thriller now sitting at No.10, while Bridgerton has fallen off the list altogether.
In just 17 days, the crime drama has been watched by 30.4 million people in the past week alone, overtaking all other shows in viewership. This rapid rise means Adolescence has over two months to continue adding to its viewership, as Netflix's rankings account for 91 days of viewership data.
Currently, Wednesday Season 1 holds the top spot, followed by Stranger Things Season 4, DAHMER: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Bridgerton Season 1, The Queen's Gambit, Bridgerton Season 3, The Night Agent Season 1, and Fool Me Once. Stranger Things Season 3 rounds out the top 10.
Adolescence tells the gripping story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper, who finds himself arrested for the murder of a schoolgirl. Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, the four-episode limited series has already become a sensation worldwide, securing its place in the top 10 across 93 countries.
In addition to Owen Cooper, the cast includes Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty, and Faye Marsay in pivotal roles.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday announced his support for making Adolescence available for free in secondary schools across the UK. The initiative will see the series accessible through the Into Film+ streaming service, with educational resources provided by the charity Tender to explore the themes of the show.
Speaking about Adolescence, Keir Starmer, according to Variety, shared his personal experience. “As a father, watching this show with my teenage son and daughter, I can tell you it hit home hard,” he said.