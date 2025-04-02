House of the Dragon season 3 goes on floors, adds Tommy Flanagan and Dan Fogler to cast

House of the Dragon is created by George RR Martin and Ryan J Condal, based on Martin's novel Fire & Blood.

The third season will be directed by Clare Kilner, Andrij Parekh, Loni Peristere and Nina Lopez-Corrado. Previously, Condal confirmed that the series will conclude in the fourth season.

Situated two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon's first season depicted how the House of Targaryen fell into a bitter and brutal civil war known as the 'Dance of the Dragons'—presaging the beginning of the end of the ruling family of Westeros.

Co-creator Ryan Condal serves as the showrunner of the series. Martin is also the executive producer along with Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock and Philippa Goslett. Plot details and a potential release date are yet to be revealed.

Apart from House of the Dragon, HBO is also making A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on George RR Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, set 90 years before Game of Thrones.