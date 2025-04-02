Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 is now Spider-Man: Brand New Day

On Tuesday, the title for the fourth instalment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise was announced. The fourth film is titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day. As announced previously, the film will hit theatres on July 31, 2026.

The film’s director, Destin Daniel Cretton, made the announcement at CinemaCon while also revealing that Brand New Day will go on floors this summer. While Holland was not present physically, he made an appearance through a video in which he said, “I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has a screenplay written by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna. Details about the plot of the upcoming instalment are undisclosed. Along with Tom Holland, Sadie Sink has also been added to the cast of the upcoming instalment.

The third film in the franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home, concluded with a dramatic twist: MJ (Zendaya) and the global population mysteriously forgot Peter Parker's secret identity as Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s release date has been pushed back to July 31, 2026, to avoid a clash with Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which premieres on July 17, 2026. Interestingly, Tom Holland stars in both films, with The Odyssey boasting an A-list cast, including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya.

Jon Watts, who directed the first three Spider-Man films, won't be returning for the fourth instalment. Cretton has previously helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for Marvel. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is backed by Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, with Zendaya potentially reprising her role as the female lead, although her deal hasn't been finalised yet.