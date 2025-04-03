David Fincher to helm Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel led by Brad Pitt

It is official that filmmaker David Fincher will be directing a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with the original film's director, Quentin Tarantino, serving as the writer.

Fincher has signed a first-look deal with Netflix for the film where Brad Pitt will be reprising his Oscar-winning role as stuntman and suspected wife-killer Cliff Booth.

The project has gained attention as a popular director will be helming the sequel of an equally popular director, and the rights of the film have been transferred to a streamer from a banner focused on theatrical releases.

This development comes in the wake of Tarantino scrapping his 10th and allegedly final film, The Movie Critic. The film was supposed to be led by Pitt, who plays a film critic for a porn magazine in the 70s, in a character that is said to be a version of his Once Upon a Time character Cliff Booth, who was also a film buff. As of now, it is unlikely that Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie will return to essaying their roles from the original film.

The sequel reunites Fincher and Pitt after their super successful collaborations such as Se7en, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.