John Wick sequel, spinoff, and animated prequel in development

At CinemaCon in Las Vegas the other day, the makers of the John Wick franchise announced a fifth instalment in the original film series and an animated prequel, both starring Keanu Reeves, and a spinoff featuring Donnie Yen's blind hitman Caine. These films will add to the expanding franchise, which includes the upcoming John Wick spinoff Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas in the titular role alongside Reeves as the iconic hitman, and the still-in-development sequel series John Wick: Under the High Table. Also returning for John Wick 5 are director Chad Stahelski, who helmed all four instalments in the franchise, and producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Pictures.

Reeves' return as the retired assassin, known as the "Baba Yaga" in the criminal underworld, suggests a creative pivot for the franchise, considering that the character seemed to have died in the fourth film. However, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chairman Adam Fogelson stated that Reeves, Stahelski, Iwanyk, and Lee are coming back because there is "something truly phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world." On the other hand, producers Iwanyk and Lee shared, "It’s so important to get this story right and give John’s story the proper next step." The makers are yet to reveal further details about the film's plot, cast, and production schedule.

On the other hand, Reeves is set to voice his iconic character in the animation film that will serve as an origin story. Shannon Tindle of Ultraman: Rising fame is attached to the project as its director, as is screenwriter Vanessa Taylor. Iwanyk, Lee, Reeves, and Stahelski are on board as producers.

Meanwhile, Ip Man star Yen will not only reprise his blind assassin character Caine in an upcoming John Wick spinoff but will also direct the film and serve as its executive producer. Mattson Tomlin , who is also attached to Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II, is set to write the screenplay based on existing draft by Iwanyk, Stahelski, and Lee. Reportedly, it will follow on Caine's story arc after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4. According to Lionsgate, it will be “stylistically modeled on the uniquely designed action films that Yen helped make famous.” The spinoff is expected to go on floors later this year in Hong Kong.