Prime Video's The Bondsman adds Mike Kaye, Kathrine Barnes, Jay Ali

As Prime Video's The Bondsman gears up for its premiere, new cast members have been confirmed. Mike Kaye, Kathrine Barnes, and Jay Ali have joined the cast, reports Variety.

In The Bondsman, Kevin Bacon plays Hub Halloran, a bounty hunter who comes back to life to hunt monsters that have escaped from hell.

Mike Kaye is known for appearing in Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Kathrine Barnes has appeared in Moonshot. Jay Ali is known for playing FBI Agent Ray Nadeem in season three of Marvel's Daredevil.

Beyond Bacon, the cast members include Jennifer Nettles, Beth Grant, Damon Herriman, Maxwell Jenkins, and Jolene Purdy.

Erik Oleson is the showrunner and serves as an executive producer with series creator Grainger David, star Kevin Bacon, Jason Blum, and Jeremy Gold. Chris Dickie, Chris McCumber, and Paul E Shapiro. Blumhouse Television, CrimeThink Production Company, and Marker 96 produce the series. Erik Holmberg is a co-executive producer.

Prime Video's The Bondsman is set to premiere on April 3.