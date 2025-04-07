Jesse Armstrong's Mountainhead gets a release date

Filmmaker Jesse Armstrong gained prominence after his hit series Succession. He was announced to be entering into a deal with HBO Max for a film titled Mountainhead.

The makers announced that the film will be premiering on the platform on May 31. The announcement was accompanied by the first look poster of the film.

The official logline of the film states that Mountainhead is set against the "backdrop of a rolling international crisis" that hits a group of four billionaire friends. The star cast is headlined by Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Ramy Youssef, and Cory Michael Smith. The supporting cast of the film includes Hadley Robinson, Andy Daly, Daniel Oreskes, Ali Kinkade, Amie MacKenzie, David Thompson, and Ava Kostia.

The film went on floors in March in Park City, Utah, and will complete production later this week. Armstrong also doubles up as a writer in his feature directorial debut. He teams up with his Succession collaborators Frank Rich, Lucy Prebble, Tony Roche, Jon Brown, Will Tracy, and Mark Mylod to executive produce.