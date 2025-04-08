Logan Lerman onboards the cast of Only Murders in the Building season 5

Actor Logan Lerman, known for Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Perks of Being a Wallflower, is the latest to join the cast of Only Murders in the Building season 5. He joins the previously announced cast members Keegan-Michael Key, Christoph Waltz and Renée Zellweger. They join the murder-mystery-solving trio Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora. Additional cast members are yet to be announced by the makers.

Details about Lerman's role and the plot for season 5 have not been disclosed. In season 4 which was released last year, the trio try to solve the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch) who plays the body double of Charles. Parallely, they are invited to Hollywood for a film to be made on their podcast with Eva Longoria playing Mabel, Eugene Levy playing Charles, and Zach Galifianakis roped in to play Oliver. The actors, along with the lead cast members, also help in the investigation.

After solving her murder, the cast finds Lester's (Teddy Coluca) body near the fountain, which left another cliffhanger. It is his murder that the team might attempt solving in the upcoming season. Actor Tea Leoni as Sofia Caccimelio was also introduced at the end of Season 4. However her return has not been confirmed.

The series also starred Meryl Streep as she returned as Oliver’s love interest Loretta, Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon, Melissa McCarthy, Desmin Borges, Siena Werber, Lilian Rebelo, Richard Kind, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Catherine Cohen, and Jin Ha. Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Michael Cyril Creighton and Tina Fey were also part of the cast.

Only Murders in the Building is created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Attached to 20th Television, the series is co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Both serve as executive producers along with Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

A release date for the upcoming season is yet to be announced.

Logan Lerman first rose to prominence with his lead role in the 2010 film Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, portraying a brooding teenager who discovers he's the son of Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea. His role as Charlie Kelmeckis in Perks of Being a Wallflower was received with critical and commercial acclaim. Lerman’s film portfolio also includes roles in Oh, Hi!, Bullet Train, Shirley, and End of Sentence. On television, he most recently appeared alongside Joey King in Hulu’s limited series We Were the Lucky Ones, and starred with Al Pacino in the Prime Video crime thriller Hunters.