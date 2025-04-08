Peacemaker season 2 gets release date

Peacemaker creator James Gunn announced on Monday that the second season of his superhero series will release on August 21 on Max. In India, it will drop on JioHotstar. The series follows the adventures of John Cena's character, from Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad, a self-absorbed antihero who is willing to go to any lengths to achieve his vision of peace. The series premiered in 2022, and it gained critical and audience acclaim for its distinctive humour and characterisation, as well as performances. The returning cast of Peacemaker season 2 also includes Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee. On the other hand, new additions to the series’ cast includes Brey Noelle, Frank Grillo, Tim Meadows, Sol Rodríguez and David Denman.

The makers are yet to disclose plot details for the upcoming season. However, with Grillo playing his character of Rick Flag Sr again after The Suicide Squad and Creature Commandos, some of the plot points related to the character from those projects are likely to feature in Peacemaker as well.

Gunn scripted every episode of the upcoming season and directed its premiere and two other episodes. Gunn and Peter Safran, his co-chief at DC Studios, serve as executive producers for the series, alongside Cena. It is produced by The Safran Company and Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment, in association with Warner Bros Television.