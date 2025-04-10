Cinema Without Borders: Diplomacy in limbo—The Last Ambassador

The biggest scoring point for Halla’s documentary is its protagonist herself and she leaves no stone unturned in spotlighting Bakhtari’s spunk and spirit which the world may not have heard enough of. Her courage is not just about defying the Taliban or calling out the USA for its betrayal of the Afghan people through its Doha deal with the Taliban, but to continue to soldier on for human rights and dignity in the midst of diplomatic isolation and despite the many financial and logistical problems that come along with it. It’s handling the banal, day-to-day issues that show the perseverance and resourcefulness of Bakhtari and her staff at its best. There are some moving sequences—the flag being removed, and offices vacated to move the embassy to a cheaper rented house in the suburbs which doesn’t have enough room for the many beautiful carpets; the dependence of Bakhtari on her subordinate Khoshiwal, a one-man army of sorts, forced to play several roles in a consulate bereft of staff in the wake of job and salary cuts, the small consular services that help keep things functional or Bakhtari having to travel alone on the U-Bahn.