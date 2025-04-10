Legally Blonde prequel series Elle adds Zac Looker, Jessica Belkin and Logan Shroyer to its cast

The world of Legally Blonde prequel series from Prime Video has gotten larger with the addition of actors Zac Looker, Jessica Belkin, and Logan Shroyer.

Zac, who is best known for Geek Girl, will play a classmate of Elle's who cares deeply about social issues and often challenges those in charge. Jessica Belkin, best known for her role in American Horror Story: Hotel, will appear as Elle's best friend, Madison. Logan Shroyer, famous for This Is Us, has been cast as Josh-Madison's cousin and Elle's love interest.

The series already boats an ensemble cast featuring Lexi Minetree as Elle, June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott as Elle's parents, and others like Gabrielle Policano as Liz, Jacob Moskovitz as Miles, and Chandler Kinney as Kimberly.

The series follows Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods who goes through life experiences in high school that make her into the iconic woman the audiences are aware of in Legally Blonde (2001).

Lauren Kittrell is the creator of Elle and is a showrunner along with Caroline Dries. Kittrell and Dries serve as executive producers with Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, and Marc Platt. Jason Moore is the director of the first two episodes of the series. Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios produce Elle.