The Angry Birds Movie 3 announces cast, release date

The Angry Birds Movie 3 producer John Cohen announced the voice cast and release date for the film on Tuesday. The film will hit theatres worldwide on January 29, 2027, through Paramount Pictures. Jason Sudeikis, Rachel Bloom, Danny McBride, and Josh Gad reprise their roles of Red, Silver, Chuck, and Bomb, respectively. New cast additions are Emma Myers, Tim Robinson, Keke Palmer, Marcello Hernandez, Lily James, Sam Richardson, Walker Scobell, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Anna Cathcart, James Austin Johnson, Psalm West, and Nikki Glaser.

"Not only do we have Jason, Josh, Rachel and Danny returning to voice their fantastic characters, but they’re surrounded by an all-star ensemble of comedic talent. These are some of the funniest people out there today, and we’re so thrilled to have them all on board," said producer Cohen.

John Rice of The Angry Birds Movie is directing the third instalment in the franchise from a script by Thurop Van Orman, known for The Angry Birds Movie 2. Orman also serves as an executive producer on the film, along with Toru Nakahara. Cohen is producing it with Carla Connor and Dan Chuba.

Heitor Pereira comes back to serve as the composer for The Angry Birds Movie 3 after working on the two previous instalments.