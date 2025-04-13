‘Adolescence’ star Owen Cooper admits he has not watched the full series

Owen Cooper, the young actor who plays Jamie Miller in Netflix’s powerful drama Adolescence, has said he hasn’t watched the full series even though it’s become a huge global hit.

In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Cooper explained that he doesn’t enjoy watching himself on screen. “I still haven’t watched it,” he said. “I just don’t like watching myself. And now Jack Thorne, the show’s creator says it’s going into schools… that’s my worst nightmare!”

Adolescence, which was released on March 13, tells the gripping story of a 13-year-old schoolboy who is accused of murdering a classmate. The show dives deep into the dangers of the internet, showing how boys are being pulled into harmful online spaces like the “manosphere.”