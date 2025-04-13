‘Adolescence’ star Owen Cooper admits he has not watched the full series

Owen Cooper, the young actor who plays Jamie Miller in Netflix’s powerful drama Adolescence, has said he hasn’t watched the full series even though it’s become a huge global hit.
In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Cooper explained that he doesn’t enjoy watching himself on screen. “I still haven’t watched it,” he said. “I just don’t like watching myself. And now Jack Thorne, the show’s creator says it’s going into schools… that’s my worst nightmare!”
Adolescence, which was released on March 13, tells the gripping story of a 13-year-old schoolboy who is accused of murdering a classmate. The show dives deep into the dangers of the internet, showing how boys are being pulled into harmful online spaces like the “manosphere.”
Cooper admitted he was unaware of these dark corners of the internet while filming. “I was glad I didn’t have any idea of what was going on the emojis and what they mean. I had no clue. I don’t think my friends did either. But it’s clearly happening all over the country. It’s not a made-up story.”
Following the show’s huge success, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that it will now be shown in schools across the country a decision that Cooper finds terrifying. “I’m not watching it in my own school. No chance,” he laughed. “I’d watch episode one, maybe two and four, but not three.”
Directed by Philip Barantini and co-created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, Adolescence has broken records, becoming Netflix’s most-watched limited series with over 66 million views in just two weeks. It currently ranks as the fourth most popular English-language series on the platform.
Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B Entertainment, has confirmed early talks are underway for a second season. Producers are already in discussion with director Philip Barantini about where the story could go next.