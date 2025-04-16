Cinema Without Borders: A morality tale—Hesitation Wound

Set in Usak in Turkey, and bookended by its magnificent landscape, it unfolds over less than 24 hours and is centred on Canan (Tulin Ozen), a criminal lawyer, constantly moving between the hospital and the court; caught between debating with her sister Belgin (Gulcin Kultur Sahin) on a pivotal decision about her ailing, comatose mother, seeking medical help for her own stomach ulcers that could turn into cancer in the face of neglect, and foisting off patronising colleagues while defending a murder suspect, Musa (Ogulcan Arman Uslu) who has unresolved family issues of his own that can well alter the direction of the case. As if that weren’t enough, Canan’s car needs to be fixed at the earliest by the mechanic. Meanwhile, the judge (Vedat Erincin) is dealing with a personal emergency, his niece is in critical condition following an accident. Nacar crafts a taut and terse narrative that blends the unexpected twists and turns and engaging rhetoric of the legal trial with the suspense and intrigue of an investigative thriller, the emotional flourishes of a family drama with the philosophical concerns of a social commentary. It makes for an eminently engaging viewing but works the best as a character study of the complex Canan holding herself together even as life seems set to derail. There are fascinating layers to her, communicated persuasively on screen by Tulin Ozen, especially the calm and composure in the face of the storm brewing for her on all possible fronts of life, the silence and stoicism and sense of control that almost obfuscates her many vulnerabilities. A bleeding nose is the only giveaway of the internalised turbulence.