Priyanka Chopra joins Will Ferrell and Zac Efron's upcoming comedy film

The film, which was earlier titled Judgment Day, focuses on a young convict (Zac) who gets out of prison and takes an unscripted TV courtroom hostage, as he is convinced that the judge (Will) delivered a ruling that destroyed his life.

The cast also includes Oscar winner Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro and Billy Eichner.

It is produced by Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Alex Brown for Gloria Sanchez Productions and Nicholas under the banner Stoller Global Solutions. Amazon MGM Studios is backing the film.

The project reunites Priyanka with Efron, her co-star from the 2017 movie Baywatch.

Priyanka's upcoming projects also include The Bluff and Heads of State, starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

Her series with Prime Video, Citadel, was also renewed for a second season.