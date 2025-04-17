James Marsden joins season two of Jon Hamm's Your Friends and Neighbors

James Marsden recently joined the second season of Apple TV+'s Your Friends and Neighbors, as the makers took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the casting. The series was renewed for a second season in November 2024.

In Your Friends and Neighbors, Jon Hamm stars as Andrew "Coop" Cooper, a hedge fund manager who is still coming to terms with his recent divorce. He resorts to stealing from the homes of his neighbours in the extremely affluent Westmont Village neighbourhood, only to discover the secrets and affairs hidden behind those walls.

Marsden is known for his role as Scott Summers/Cyclops in the X-Men film series. He is also known for his roles in Hairspray (2007), The Butler (2013), and the Sonic the Hedgehog film series. He was recently seen in the thriller series Paradise.

With Hamm in the lead, the cast for the series includes Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Lena Hall, Mark Tallman, Isabel Gravitt, Donovan Colan, Eunice Bae, and Aimee Carrero.

Your Friends and Neighbors is created by Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner. He has written the series with Jennifer Yale, Josh Stoddard, and Evan Endicott. Tropper also serves as a director with Greg Yaitanes, Stephanie Laing, and Craig Gillespie. Gillespie, who is known for directing I, Tonya, serves as an executive producer with Connie Tavel, Tropper and Hamm.

Season one of Your Friends and Neighbors is currently airing on Amazon Prime Video.