Jesse Eisenberg's comedy film adds Halle Bailey, Havana Rose Liu, Bernadette Peters

Jesse Eisenberg's upcoming musical comedy has added Halle Bailey, Havana Rose Liu, and Bernadette Peters to its cast, reports Variety. Emma Stone reunites with Eisenberg to produce this film after serving as a producer on Eisenberg's A Real Pain.

The yet-to-be-titled film is said to be about a reserved woman who goes on to lose herself in a role after she is cast in a community theatre musical production.

Bailey, Liu, and Peters join the cast that includes Julianne Moore, Paul Giamatti, Lilli Cooper, Bonnie Milligan, Eldar Isgandarov, Colton Ryan, and Maulik Pancholy, with Eisenberg in a starring role.

For the film, Eisenberg has written the script along with writing the original music and lyrics. Dave McCrary, Ali Herting, and Stone are producing the film, which they developed with Eisenberg. Topic Studios is producing the film with Stone's Fruit Tree banner.

Halle Bailey is known for her role as Ariel on Disney's The Little Mermaid (2023). She is also known for starring in The Color Purple (2023), The Line and several shows for the Disney Channel.

Havana Rose Liu starred as Isabel in Emma Seligman's Bottoms. She has also starred in the third season of American Horror Stories.

Bernadette Peters is a stage actress who has also starred in films like The Longest Yard (1974) and Annie (1982).