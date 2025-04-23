'Conclave' viewership surges 283 per cent following Pope Francis' death

LOS ANGELES: The viewership of papal thriller drama "Conclave" has spiked 283 per cent following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, according to Luminate, which tracks viewership of streaming content.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who chose Francis as his papal name when he took over the Catholic Church in 2013, died on Monday at the age of 88.

"Conclave", which released in 2024 and won Peter Straughan the best adapted screenplay Oscar earlier this year, revolves around the selection of a new pontiff.

According to Luminate, as quoted by entertainment outlet Variety, "Conclave" is available on various PVOD (premium video on demand) platforms and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video without any extra cost to subscribers.