Seth Rogen, Woody Harrelson, Glenn Close, and more join Andy Serkis' Animal Farm

Andy Serkis is lending his voice to a character and directing Animal Farm, an animation film based on George Orwell’s novel of the same name, reports Variety. The voice cast also includes Gaten Matarazzo, Seth Rogen, Steve Buscemi, Laverne Cox, Glenn Close, Woody Harrelson, Kieran Culkin, Kathleen Turner, Iman Vellani, and Jim Parsons. Serkis is directing the film from an adapted screenplay by Nick Stoller, known for Storks and The Muppets.

Orwell’s novel tells the story of animals who fight against their owners and get control of the farm from them. After their triumphant revolt, the animals face a situation where they must deal with their new ruler, the cunning pig Napoleon (Rogen).

Aniventure is producing the film alongside Imaginarium, with Dave Rosenbaum, Adam Nagle, Serkis, and Jonathan Cavendish. The film reunites Andy Serkis with his Planet of the Apes franchise director Matt Reeves, who serves as an executive producer here with Serkis and Harrelson. Connie Nartonis Thompson's visual effects company Cinesite produced the animation.