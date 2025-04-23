Sydney Sweeney and Michael Bay join hands for film adaptation of OutRun video game franchise

In the 1980s, Sega came up with the OutRun franchise, which originated from a series of successful arcade games worldwide. The game tasks players to avoid traffic and reach the destination before time’s up. Not only did the game result in the creation of a new genre of driving games, but it also pioneered a new subgenre of electronic music, which was also called OutRun. Ever since, Sega has come up with many instalments of the video game.

While plot details for the feature adaptation of OutRun are under wraps, Bay and Brad Fuller will also produce under their Platinum Dunes banner, which has a first-look deal with Universal. Toru Nakahara will produce for Sega, while Shuji Utsumi, President/COO of Sega Corporation, will oversee the project. From Universal’s side, Executive Vice President of Production Development Matt Reilly and Senior Vice President of Production Development Ryan Jones will oversee the production.