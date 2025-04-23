Sydney Sweeney and Michael Bay join hands for film adaptation of OutRun video game franchise

After Immaculate and the Christy Martin biopic, Sydney Sweeney is all set to produce the upcoming film adaptation of the OutRun video game franchise, which Michael Bay is set to helm. The film, which will have a script by Jayson Rothwell, comes from Universal Studios.
In the 1980s, Sega came up with the OutRun franchise, which originated from a series of successful arcade games worldwide. The game tasks players to avoid traffic and reach the destination before time’s up. Not only did the game result in the creation of a new genre of driving games, but it also pioneered a new subgenre of electronic music, which was also called OutRun. Ever since, Sega has come up with many instalments of the video game.
While plot details for the feature adaptation of OutRun are under wraps, Bay and Brad Fuller will also produce under their Platinum Dunes banner, which has a first-look deal with Universal. Toru Nakahara will produce for Sega, while Shuji Utsumi, President/COO of Sega Corporation, will oversee the project. From Universal’s side, Executive Vice President of Production Development Matt Reilly and Senior Vice President of Production Development Ryan Jones will oversee the production.
This is not Universal’s first video game-to-film adaptation. OutRun comes as a third after their adaptations of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Five Nights at Freddy’s, both of which were commercially successful. The sequel to the latter, Five Nights at Freddy's 2, is scheduled to release in theatres in December.
Last seen in Ron Howard’s Eden, Sweeney currently has Echo Valley, The Housemaid and the Christy Martin biopic in the pipeline. Bay last helmed We Are Storror, a 2025 American documentary film about Storror, a group of parkour and freerunning athletes. The film had its premiere at the 2025 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival on March 8. He recently produced Christopher Landon’s Drop, alongside Jason Blum, Brad Fuller, Cameron Fuller, and Sam Lerner.