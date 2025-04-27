Bella Ramsey opens up about online hate and pressure while filming 'The Last of Us Season 2'

The second season of The Last of Us has started strong, with many calling it one of the best video game adaptations ever made. But while the story and acting have been praised, things haven’t been easy behind the scenes for Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie.
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 21-year-old actor spoke about the pressure she’s faced online. Fans have been overly focused on her appearance, comparing her to the video game version of Ellie. Bella shared that the constant comments and criticism pushed her to leave social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit.
Bella said she never really wanted to be on social media in the first place. “I always knew that I’d [deactivate] it one day,” she said. “It wasn’t like this big, dramatic thing, but I thought with season two coming out, it would be better to just avoid Twitter and Reddit. Now I’m doing that, and everything’s fine.”
Filming this season was already hard for Bella, especially as it included the death of Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, who had become a close friend. Watching and filming his violent death scene with a golf club was difficult—and during that time, Bella was also dealing with online hate and personal struggles.
In the same interview, Bella spoke about how she became “fixated” on Ellie’s body in the game, particularly her strong arms. Bella trained hard—doing boxing, jiu-jitsu, and weight training—to try to match the look. But she still felt like she didn’t fit the role physically. “My body type isn’t that,” she said. “Craig [Mazin, the showrunner] never had a problem with it. He wanted me to feel strong, not just look strong. That comes from how you stand, how you move, and your confidence.”
Some fans expected Ellie to look exactly like her game version in Part II—older, more muscular, and “ripped.” When Bella didn’t match that image, she faced cruel trolling. People online even suggested other actors for the role. All of this took a toll on Bella’s mental health.
Craig Mazin defended her, saying he wasn’t worried about how Ellie looked, but cared more about her emotional growth. “I’ve watched Bella grow and start to find her own two feet,” he said. “And I feel that in Ellie completely.”
After Joel’s death in the show, Bella’s character becomes the central focus. That brought even more pressure. Bella, who discovered she was autistic during filming season one, has also spoken about her struggles with anxiety. Taking on such a deep and intense role while managing these personal battles has not been easy.
Mazin mentioned a scene later in season two that had a deep impact on him. “I was scared of her,” he said. “I didn’t want her to do what she was doing. She broke my heart.”
The Last of Us streams on HBO worldwide, and on JioCinema in India. Season two stars Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, and Kaitlyn Dever. Two episodes are out now, with new ones released each week.