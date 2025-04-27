Bella Ramsey opens up about online hate and pressure while filming 'The Last of Us Season 2'

The second season of The Last of Us has started strong, with many calling it one of the best video game adaptations ever made. But while the story and acting have been praised, things haven’t been easy behind the scenes for Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 21-year-old actor spoke about the pressure she’s faced online. Fans have been overly focused on her appearance, comparing her to the video game version of Ellie. Bella shared that the constant comments and criticism pushed her to leave social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit.

Bella said she never really wanted to be on social media in the first place. “I always knew that I’d [deactivate] it one day,” she said. “It wasn’t like this big, dramatic thing, but I thought with season two coming out, it would be better to just avoid Twitter and Reddit. Now I’m doing that, and everything’s fine.”

Filming this season was already hard for Bella, especially as it included the death of Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, who had become a close friend. Watching and filming his violent death scene with a golf club was difficult—and during that time, Bella was also dealing with online hate and personal struggles.