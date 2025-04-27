Michael B Jordan’s Thomas Crown Affair locks 2027 release date

Michael B Jordan's upcoming reimagining of The Thomas Crown Affair, the 1968 Steve McQueen-Faye Dunaway-starrer, will be released in theatres on March 5, 2027 by Amazon MGM Studios. The news arrives as Jordan enjoys a box office success with his recently-released original period vampire film Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler.

Thomas Crown Affair is Jordan's second directorial after Creed III. The upcoming film, which follows the original film directed by Norman Jewison, also has Taylor Russell in a prominent role alongside Jordan.

The film is based on a Drew Pearce screenplay after previous iterations by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson. Marc Toberoff and Patrick McCormick are producers on the film along with Jordan who bankrolls it through his banner Outlier Society and Elizabeth Raposo. Alan Trustman, who wrote the 1968 film serves as the executive producer.

This is not the first time The Thomas Crown Affair is being remade. John McTiernan directed the 1999 remake starring Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo, and Denis Leary. The original film revolved around Vicki Anderson (Dunaway) is hired to investigate the culprits of a multi-million dollar bank heist, orchestrated by Thomas Crown (McQueen). The film earned two Oscar nominations and won The Best Original Song award for 'The Windmills of Your Mind'.