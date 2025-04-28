Kevin Hart's comedy show in India cancelled following Pahalgam attack

LOS ANGELES: American actor-comedian Kevin Hart, who was scheduled to tour India for his comedy special 'Acting My Age', has cancelled the show in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in solidarity with those affected.

Hart, known for films such as 'Get Hard', 'The Wedding Ringer', and 'Ride Along' films, was set to perform on April 30 in Delhi, marking his first show in the country.

Show organisers District By Zomato in a statement shared on its official Instagram page on Sunday said: "Important update: In light of the recent tragic events, we, along with Kevin Hart's team, have decided to cancel the upcoming Delhi show scheduled for April 30th. We are working closely with Kevin Hart's team on a new schedule and will share updates soon. While we were looking forward to gathering with all of you, we believe it's important to pause and stand in solidarity with those affected," read the caption of the post.

District By Zomato further said that full refunds will be issued automatically, The terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last Tuesday killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Besides Hart, singers Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, AP Dhillon, and Papon also rescheduled their respective live events following the Pahalgam strike.