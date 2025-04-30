Avengers: Doomsday starts filming

Weeks after rounding out the star cast of Avengers: Doomsday, the makers announced on Monday that the film's principal photography has begun. Directors Russo Brothers announced the news with a social media post captioned "Day one." with a picture of yet another chair, written Victor Von Doom on it. The character, also known as Doctor Doom, is being played by Robert Downey Jr.

The actor last appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. The upcoming film will feature heroes from Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, and Thunderbolts joining hands to square off against Doctor Doom. The film's star castalso includes Anthony Mackie, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Channing Tatum, Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijin, James Marsden, Lewis Pullman, Winston Duke, Hayley Atwell, Hannah John-Kamen Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Simu Liu, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Winston Duke and Ebon Moss-Bacherach.

The two-part Avengers film, with the first being Avengers: Doomsday, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars is set to hit the theatres on May 1, 2026, and in 2027 respectively.