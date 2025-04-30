Brad Pitt to unite with Conclave director Edward Berger for his next film

Brad Pitt is set to join the cast of Edward Berger's next film, reports Deadline. The film is said to be an adaptation of Tim Winton's novel The Riders.

The story of The Riders follows Fred Scully, who ends up in Ireland with his wife, Jennifer, and his daughter, Billie. Scully spends a while renovating a dilapidated farmhouse he bought while Jennifer goes to Australia to liquidate their assets, with Billie accompanying her. Scully is shattered to discover that only his daughter got back from Australia, and his wife is nowhere to be found. Brad Pitt is set to star as Scully in the film.

Ridley Scott is set to produce the film with Michael Pruss under the Scott Free banner. David Kajganich and Berger are producing under the Nine Hours banner. Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner are producing the film for Plan B Entertainment. A24 is set to finance the film and handle international distribution.

Edward Berger is known for directing the World War I drama All Quiet on the Western Front and the papal thriller Conclave. He has also directed the miniseries Patrick Melrose, with Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character.

The film is set to start production in 2026, with shooting set to happen across Europe.

Brad Pitt will next be seen in F1 (2025), which is directed by Joseph Kosinski. Kosinski is known for directing Top Gun: Maverick. Pitt is also set to reprise his role as Cliff Booth in The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth. Cliff Booth is a character he portrayed in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. David Fincher is set to direct The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth for Netflix, from a script by Tarantino.