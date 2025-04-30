Cinema Without Borders: Looking ahead with hope—Scrap

Kerr plays a single mom Beth Anderson, who has recently lost two essential securities in life—her job and home. Having left her five-year-old daughter Birdy (Julianna Layne) in the care of her brother Ben (Anthony Rapp), she is living in her car, desperately hunting for a job. The fall semester tuition fee for Birdy hasn’t been paid and to make matters worse, her toxic ex and father of Birdy, Joshua (Brad Schmidt) is being manipulative, wanting Beth and Birdy back in his life yet unwilling to make a definite commitment. Despite seeming calm and collected, Ben has his own challenges to deal with. The best-selling author is being paid a handsome advance for three more in the series of books but the work after his own heart—a biography of jazz singer Billie Holiday—has no takers. He and his wife Stacy (Lana Parrilla) are trying hard for her to conceive through IVF. And his relationship with his sibling, who he sacrificed a lot to bring up, is not at its best. While Stacy refers to Beth as a blood-sucking vampire with whom boundaries have to be set, he himself keeps reminding his sister about her responsibility towards her daughter. Life has to be about looking after the child’s needs rather than her own whims and fancies.