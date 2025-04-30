Joseph Kosinski to direct Miami Vice film

A film adaptation of the series Miami Vice is in development at Universal Pictures, with Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski attached to direct it. Kosinski is set to work from a screenplay by Nightcrawler director Dan Gilroy, who penned the script with Top Gun: Maverick screenwriter Eric Warren Singer's draft. Kosinski is also set to produce the film through his company Monolith alongside Dylan Clark, who is backing it under his namesake banner. The makers are yet to announce plot or cast details.

Creator Anthony Yerkovich and executive producer Michael Mann's TV series Miami Vice follows two undercover cops, played by Philip Michael Thomas and Don Johnson, who bust drug dealers in Miami. It had a five-season run from 1984 to 89 on NBC. There is also a film adaptation, Michael Mann's 2006 feature Miami Vice, starring Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx.

Kosinski shot to fame with 2022's Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick. His upcoming projects include F1, starring Brad Pitt, and a UFO conspiracy thriller alongside producer Jerry Bruckheimer.