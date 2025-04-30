Miles Teller to join Olympics film Winter Games

Actor Miles Teller, best known for Whiplash, Fantastic Four and the recent Top Gun: Maverick, is set to star in Paramount Pictures' upcoming film Winter Games, directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo. The script for the film has been penned by Pat Cunnane and Colaizzo.

According to the plotline, Winter Games centres around the high-pressure backdrop of the Winter Olympics. The story follows an underdog skier seeking her long-awaited moment of glory and a fallen hockey star grappling with his last chance at redemption. When their paths cross at a critical juncture, an unforeseen bond forms—putting her medal hopes and his comeback on the line as they confront love, failure, and second chances within the charged atmosphere of the Olympic Village.

Apart from playing the lead, Teller will also produce alongside Tim and Trevor White under their Star Thrower Entertainment. Co-writer Cunnane, Teller and producers Tim and Trevor White are all reuniting after they worked on the upcoming film Eternity from A24.

After Top Gun: Maverick, Teller also starred in the critically acclaimed The Offer where he played Al Ruddy, producer of Godfather. In the same year, he worked on Netflix's Spiderhead, a psychological sci-fi thriller based on the George Saunders short story from The New Yorker. Up next, he will be seen in the Michael Jackson biopic Michael and Eternity. Teller is also set to star in a remake of An Officer and a Gentleman.