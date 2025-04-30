Norman Reedus joins the cast of Darren Aronofsky's Pendulum

Norman Reedus has joined the cast of the film Pendulum. Darren Aronofsky is backing the film, which has Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Phoebe Dynevor in the lead.

In Pendulum, Reedus will play a friend of Patrick and Abigail, a couple who goes to heal at a retreat in New Mexico after a traumatic event. After Abigail falls under the spell of the leader of the retreat, paranoia sets in, and the couple are forced to either question the unconventional practices of the group or hide a truth that threatens them.

Reedus is well known for playing Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Bikeriders. He is set to appear in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina.

The film is directed by Mark Hayman, who was a writer for Aronofsky's Black Swan. Along with Aronofsky, Jacob Jaffke and Elan Klein Jaffke are producing under the Mojave banner, and Dave Caplan is producing under the C2 banner. Aronofsky is producing under the Protozoa banner.

Mark Heyman's Pendulum is currently filming in New Mexico, USA.