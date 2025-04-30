Paul Feig: Another Simple Favor is an unexpected adventure thriller

Echoing Feig’s sentiment, co-screenwriter Laeta Kalogridis says, “It felt like the two of them ended at such a different place than where they started—I wanted to see these two women take the next step and join together against a common adversary.” According to the official logline, in Another Simple Favor, releasing on Prime Video on May 1, Stephanie asks Emily to be her bridesmaid as she ties the knot with an affluent Italian businessman in Capri. Speaking further about the Italian setting of the story, filmmaker Feig says, “It was fun to take Stephanie out of suburbia and drop her into the over-the-top European opulence of Capri. I loved seeing her out of her comfort zone.” The film’s plot takes a dark turn with elements such as murder and betrayal. This reintroduces the kind of chaotic and unpredictable situations that Stephanie tends to navigate with a degree of initial bewilderment, according to Kendrick. “It is very similar to the first film, where it is like, ‘What am I doing? I do not know! We will find out,’” says Kendrick with a smile. She goes on to add, “I try to play it more like, ‘Well, if I do go to Capri, then I guess I do not feel like there is a massive threat.’ And then when a certain someone dies, I finally realise that things are very scary and bad.”

The actor conveys that the film’s constant genre shifting and unpredictable nature will likely leave the audience feeling unsure of what direction the story will take next. “The tone is so wild that you feel very untethered,” she reveals. Kendrick still found it fun to shoot the film, including even its darkest scenes. “There is so much play in it. It is built into the language and the fabric of the film. There are no scenes that are not fun,” she explains. On the other hand, Feig ensures that, while the film will offer something different that the audience will not expect, it is still not beyond the universe and the characters that made the first film quite popular. “It is a real delicate balance, and I feel we came up with exactly what we needed to have, which is a twisty, turny, sexy, unexpected adventure thriller.”