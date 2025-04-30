Payal Kapadia joins Cannes Film Festival jury

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia is returning to the Cannes Film Festival as part of its prestigious jury after her Grand Prix win at the festival in 2024 for her debut feature film All We Imagine As Light, organisers said on Monday.

Payal, a Film and Television Institute of India graduate, went to the festival to present her short film Afternoon Clouds at the Cannes La Cinefondation in 2017, followed by her non-fiction film A Night of Knowing Nothing, which won the L''il d'or award for best documentary in 2021.

Her film All We Imagine As Light, an ode to female friendship, love and longing in Mumbai, became the first film from India to be part of Cannes Competition after a 30-year gap.