Jack Reynor to star in Presumed Innocent Season 2

Actor Jack Reynor, known for his roles in Midsommar and The Mummy, will star opposite Rachel Brosnahan in the second season of Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+.
The second season is based on Jo Murray's legal thriller Dissection of a Murder, set to be published in 2026. The first season of the series was inspired by Scott Turow's 1987 bestseller. Turow's novel was adapted for the screen in 1990, starring Harrison Ford.
The first season centred around Rusty Sabich (Jake Gyllenhaal) in a story of a gruesome murder that shakes up the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys' office as one of the members is suspected.
The storyline of the second season is that Leila Reynolds is rattled by getting a high-profile murder case of a well-respected judge as her first. By the time she comes to terms with it and wants to recuse herself from the case, the defendant, Jack Millman, wants her in the case.
Reynor will next be seen in the upcoming season of Prime Video's Citadel and join forces with his regular collaborator, John Carney, for the fourth time for Power Ballad.