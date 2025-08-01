The Lost Bus Trailer: Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera fight fire to rescue stranded children

Paul Greengrass is directing The Lost Bus, from a script he has written with Brad Ingelsby. With The Lost Bus, Greengrass continues to create stories set in the face of disasters or catastrophes, after Resurrected, Bloody Sunday, United 93, Green Zone, Captain Phillips, and 22 July. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is producing the film with Jason Blum, Gregory Goodman, and Ingelsby. Author Johnson serves as an executive producer.