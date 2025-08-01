The Lost Bus Trailer: Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera fight fire to rescue stranded children

The Lost Bus Trailer: Apple TV+ has released the trailer for its upcoming thriller, The Lost Bus, starring Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera in the lead. Apple TV+ also confirmed that the film will premiere on the platform from October 3.
Based on Lizzie Johnson's Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire, the film is set during the time of the California Camp Wildfires, in 2018, where a wayward bus driver, Kevin (McConaughey), and a school teacher (America Ferrera) as they embark on a dangerous ride to save 23 school children stranded in the wildfire.
The rest of the cast of the film includes Yul Vasques, Ashlie Atkinson, and Spencer Watson.
Paul Greengrass is directing The Lost Bus, from a script he has written with Brad Ingelsby. With The Lost Bus, Greengrass continues to create stories set in the face of disasters or catastrophes, after Resurrected, Bloody Sunday, United 93, Green Zone, Captain Phillips, and 22 July. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is producing the film with Jason Blum, Gregory Goodman, and Ingelsby. Author Johnson serves as an executive producer.