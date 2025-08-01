House Of The Dragon adds cast member for key role

The divided realm of Westeros is getting bigger, as the third season of House Of The Dragon adds Annie Shapero to its cast. Shapero, has previously appeared in Prime Video's The Narrow Road to the Deep North, alongside Jacob Elordi.
Based on George RR Martin's Fire and Blood, the series follows the conflict between Rhaenyra Targaryen and her half-brother Aegon Targaryen II, as they fight for the Iron Throne of Westeros, in a war of succession. The conflict draws lines and forces the houses of Westeros into joining Rhaenyra's side, or the 'Blacks', or Aegon's side, or the 'Greens'. Shapero will portray the warrior Alysanne Blackwood. The character who is part of the Blacks, plays a key role in the conflict, and later becomes a key figure in the story of House Stark, by marrying Lord Cregan Stark.
According to Deadline, Shapero's character will not be a series regular, but will appear in five episodes of season three. The third season of House Of The Dragon will release in 2026.
Shapero joins the cast which saw Dan Fogler, Tommy Flanagan, and James Norton, join the series for its third season. The cast for House Of The Dragon includes Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, Harry Collett, Tom-Glynn Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Phia Saban, Bethany Antonia, Pheobe Campbell, Matthew Needham, and Jefferson Hall.
Created by Ryan Condal and George RR Martin, the series had Condal and Miguel Sapochnik serve as showrunner, with Condal remaining the sole showrunner from season two. House Of The Dragon was also nominated for several Primetime Emmy Awards, including Best Drama Series, and Best Actress in a Drama series for D'Arcy. Along with this series, another series, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, based on Martin's own Tales of Dunk and Egg which is also set to premiere in 2026.