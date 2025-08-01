House Of The Dragon adds cast member for key role

Based on George RR Martin's Fire and Blood, the series follows the conflict between Rhaenyra Targaryen and her half-brother Aegon Targaryen II, as they fight for the Iron Throne of Westeros, in a war of succession. The conflict draws lines and forces the houses of Westeros into joining Rhaenyra's side, or the 'Blacks', or Aegon's side, or the 'Greens'. Shapero will portray the warrior Alysanne Blackwood. The character who is part of the Blacks, plays a key role in the conflict, and later becomes a key figure in the story of House Stark, by marrying Lord Cregan Stark.