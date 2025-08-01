The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons joins crime thriller The Leader

The Heaven's Gate group is adding a scientific genius among its throes, as Jim Parsons joins the cast of The Leader. Parsons is a multiple Emmy winner for his role as Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory.
The film is based on the Heaven's Gate group, which was based in the USA from the 1970s to the 1990s. Founded by Marshall Applewhite and Bonnie Nettles, the group believed in pseudoscience-based beliefs. The group ultimately ended their own lives in a mass suicide in 1997.
Tim Blake Nelson leads the cast of the film, playing Applewhite, meanwhile Vera Farmiga will portray Nettles. Parsons' role in the film is yet to be revealed. According to Deadline the rest of the cast of The Leader consists of Simon Rex, Grace Caroline Currey, Matthew Glave, William Mapother, JB Yowell, Kelly Lynn Leiter, Danielle Vasinova, Blake Robbins, Molly Robbins, Jana Gallagher, Jill Winternitz, and Paten Hughes.
The Leader is written and directed by Michael Gallagher, who produces the film with Jana Gallagher, Joel David Moore, Matt Murphie, and Michael Wormser.
Breaking out with The Big Bang Theory, Parsons has had a career spanning across genres in television and film. Besides reprising his role as Sheldon, to narrate the spinoff show, Young Sheldon, Parsons has also appeared in Netflix's period drama Hollywood, the biographical drama Hidden Figures, and other projects like A Kid Like Jake, Home, Animal Farm, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and The Boys in the Band.
Parsons has also been consistently acclaimed for his performances For his role as Sheldon, Parsons received nine Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstading Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. He won the awards in 2010, 2011, 2013, and 2014. He was also nominated in the same category for his role as casting agent Michael Wilson in Hollywood.