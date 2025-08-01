The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons joins crime thriller The Leader

Breaking out with The Big Bang Theory, Parsons has had a career spanning across genres in television and film. Besides reprising his role as Sheldon, to narrate the spinoff show, Young Sheldon, Parsons has also appeared in Netflix's period drama Hollywood, the biographical drama Hidden Figures, and other projects like A Kid Like Jake, Home, Animal Farm, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and The Boys in the Band.