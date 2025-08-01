'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight to write script for next James Bond film

LOS ANGELES: Steven Knight, acclaimed creator of the hit Netflix series Peaky Blinders, has been tapped to write the script for the upcoming James Bond film.

The new instalment in the iconic spy franchise will be directed by Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, under the banner of Amazon MGM Studios, marking the first Bond film since Amazon acquired MGM in 2022.

Villeneuve's wife and creative partner, Tanya Lapointe, will serve as executive producer, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman are on board as producers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Knight’s appointment signals a turning point for the Bond series, particularly with the departure of longtime writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. The duo had written every Bond film since 1999’s The World Is Not Enough, starring Pierce Brosnan.