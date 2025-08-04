John Krasinski to write, direct and produce A Quiet Place Part III

Not long after A Quiet Place franchise producer Brad Fuller confirmed that a third part in the creature film series is in development, its director John Krasinski has announced through social media that he would return for the film. Krasinski is set to direct A Quiet Place Part III from his own screenplay, as well as producing it with Allyson Seeger through their Sunday Night Productions banner alongside Platinum Dunes. The filmmaker has also revealed that A Quiet Place Part III is slated for a July 9, 2027, release in theatres.
Krasinski is yet to announce the return of any cast members to the film, but Emily Blunt is expected to comeback as Evelyn Abbott alongside her onscreen children Millicent Simmonds (Regan Abbott) and Noah Jupe (Marcus Abbott). A Quiet Place Part II also stars Cillian Murphy as the late Lee Abbott's (Krasinski) friend and a survivor in the creature world. The second film ends with Regan Abbott broadcasting a signal with her hearing aid, potentially letting other survivors know that there is help around and a way to resist the aliens.
The franchise also has a prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One, directed by Michael Sarnoski from Krasinski's screenplay and starring Lupita Nyong'o, Djimon Hounsou and Joseph Quinn, among others. Reportedly, the three films in the Quiet Place franchise together grossed more than $900 million at the box office worldwide. A Quiet Place also has a Best Sound Editing Oscar nomination.