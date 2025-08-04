John Krasinski to write, direct and produce A Quiet Place Part III

Krasinski is yet to announce the return of any cast members to the film, but Emily Blunt is expected to comeback as Evelyn Abbott alongside her onscreen children Millicent Simmonds (Regan Abbott) and Noah Jupe (Marcus Abbott). A Quiet Place Part II also stars Cillian Murphy as the late Lee Abbott's (Krasinski) friend and a survivor in the creature world. The second film ends with Regan Abbott broadcasting a signal with her hearing aid, potentially letting other survivors know that there is help around and a way to resist the aliens.