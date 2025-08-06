Billie Lourd joins Andrew Garfield in Artificial

Actor Billie Lourd will star opposite Andrew Garfield in the Amazon MGM Studios' AI film Artificial, directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Simon Rich. Apart from the two, the film stars an ensemble of Yura Borisov, Jason Schwartzman, Monica Barbaro, Cooper Koch, Ike Barinholtz and Cooper Hoffman.
While some sources suggest that the film, described as a comedic drama, focuses on the firing and rehiring of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, specific plot details remain confidential.
Lourd, who made her feature film debut in JJ Abrams's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is popular for her reprisals of Lieutenant Connix in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
She recently appeared in Gia Coppola's The Last Showgirl and had a voice role in the animated Smurfs movie. Her upcoming projects include Alex Winter's Adulthood, Josh Plasse's The Pirate King, Joey Powers' Love Language, Will Sterling and Alex Wall's That Friend, and Matt Sukkar's The Deputy.
Her TV credits include Hulu's Mid-Century Modern, Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story: NYC and his Fox series Scream Queens.