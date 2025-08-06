Highest 2 Lowest trailer: Denzel Washington is King in the film

A new trailer for the upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest, has been released. The film which is directed by Spike Lee stars Denzel in the lead, and is set to stream on Apple TV+ from September 5.
The official synopsis of the film is as follows, "When a titan music mogul (Denzel Washington), widely known as having the “best ears in the business”, is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma. Brothers Denzel Washington and Spike Lee reunite for the 5th in their long working relationship for a reinterpretation of the great filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller High and Low, now played out on the mean streets of modern day New York City."
Spike Lee, who directs Highest 2 Lowest, and Denzel Washington have previously worked together on Mo' Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game, and Inside Man.
The rest of the cast includes Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, Ice Spice, Dean Winters, John Douglas Thompson, and ASAP Rocky.
Apple and A24 are producing the film with Escape Artists and Mandalay Pictures. Lee serves as an executive producer under his 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks.