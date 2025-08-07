English

Matt Smith cast as villain opposite Ryan Gosling in Star Wars: Starfighter

Mia Goth stars alongside Matt Smith and Ryan Gosling in Star Wars: Starfighter, which is helmed by Shawn Levy and written by Jonathan Tropper
(L) Matt Smith; (R) Ryan Gosling
Matt Smith, known for his stint in House of the Dragon, is set to join Ryan Gosling in the highly anticipated Lucasfilm project Star Wars: Starfighter, with Shawn Levy directing and Jonathan Tropper writing the screenplay. Smith has been tapped for one of the film’s major villain roles, a part secured after an extended casting search, according to sources. While character specifics remain tightly guarded, Smith’s addition marks a significant new adversary for the Star Wars universe.

Matt Smith to headline The Death of Bunny Munro series

Production on Star Wars: Starfighter is gearing up for a fall start, with the movie’s theatrical debut planned for May 28, 2027. In addition to Smith and Gosling, the ensemble will feature Mia Goth, whose casting was previously announced at April’s Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo. Director Shawn Levy has described the film as a standalone entry, taking place five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker and thereby continuing past what is currently the endpoint of the saga’s main timeline.

Matt Smith joins the cast of Star Wars: Episode IX 

Although Smith was once rumoured for a role in The Rise of Skywalker, this marks his official arrival to the Star Wars galaxy. Lucasfilm and Smith’s representatives have declined to comment on the casting. Elsewhere, Smith is coming off two seasons of HBO’s House of the Dragon and will soon be seen in Darren Aronofsky’s thriller Caught Stealing and the limited series The Death of Bunny Monro.

Rian Johnson on why he scrapped Star Wars trilogy: 'I was busy making murder mysteries'

Ryan Gosling leads the cast of Starfighter, with Mia Goth also set to appear in multiple high-profile projects, including work with Guillermo del Toro and Christopher Nolan. Production, headed by Lucasfilm and director Shawn Levy, will take place in England. The film stands as one of several new Star Wars features in development, alongside projects directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Taika Waititi.

Ryan Gosling and Shawn Levy team up for Star Wars: Starfighter
