Matt Smith cast as villain opposite Ryan Gosling in Star Wars: Starfighter

Production on Star Wars: Starfighter is gearing up for a fall start, with the movie’s theatrical debut planned for May 28, 2027. In addition to Smith and Gosling, the ensemble will feature Mia Goth, whose casting was previously announced at April’s Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo. Director Shawn Levy has described the film as a standalone entry, taking place five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker and thereby continuing past what is currently the endpoint of the saga’s main timeline.