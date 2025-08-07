Mel Gibson's The Ressurection of the Christ to release on these dates

Lionsgate recently announced that Mel Gibson's The Resurrection of the Christ, will be split into two films. The first part, The Resurrection of the Christ: Good Friday, will be released on March 26, 2027, and the second part, The Resurrection of the Christ: Ascension Day, will be released on May 6, 2027.
The Resurrection of the Christ is the sequel to Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ, which stars Jim Caveizel as Jesus Christ and Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene. The film covers the last 12 days of Christ's life from the festival of Passover to the Crucifixion of Christ.
The 2004 film is the third directorial feature from Gibson, whose latest venture was Flight Risk, starring Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, and Topher Grace. Gibson, won the Oscar for Best Director for his historical epic Braveheart. He also won the Oscar for Best Picture for the same.
The Resurrection of the Christ is written by Gibson and Randall Wallace.