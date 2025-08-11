Colin Farrell to be honoured with Golden Icon award at 2025 Zurich Film Festival

LONDON: Oscar-nominated actor Colin Farrell is set to be felicitated with the Golden Icon Award at the 20th edition of the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF), to be held from September 25 to October 5, the organisers announced on Monday.

The Irish actor, best known for films such as "Miami Vice", "Minority Report", "In Bruges", "The Batman", "The Lobster", "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" and "The Banshees of Inisherin", will receive the award at a gala event on September 27, where he will present his latest film "Ballad of a Small Player".

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Edward Berger, the film is based on author Lawrence Osborne's 2014 novel and follows the story of a high-stakes gambler in Macau whose past and debts start to catch up with him.

Whilst laying low, he encounters a kindred spirit who might just hold the key to his salvation.

Farrell will also participate in a ZFF Masters session on September 28, a press release stated.

Festival director Christian Jungen described Farrell as one of the most passionate and charismatic character actors in auteur cinema.