John Cena and Kevin Hart to unite for action comedy

According to Deadline, the story of The Leading Man will centre around a narcissistic actor (Cena), who finds out that his co-star is a secret agent. With no director attached, the film will also be produced by Dan Baime, Eric Gitter, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Peter Schwerin, and Bryan Smiley. Jon and Erich Hoeber will serve as executive producers for the film alongside the creator of the comics, Haun, and Zak Roth. Hartbeat, Ignition Productions, and RK Films will back the series.