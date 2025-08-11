John Cena and Kevin Hart to unite for action comedy

Netflix will bring together, two powerhouses of action comedy for the first time, with John Cena and Kevin Hart joining The Leading Man. Alongside their starring roles, Cena and Hart will also produce the film.
The Leading Man comes from writers Erich Hoeber and Jon Hoeber, who adapted the story for Netflix, from the Oni Press comic book series, The Leading Man. The comicbook was released as 5 issues, between June 2006 and January 2007.
According to Deadline, the story of The Leading Man will centre around a narcissistic actor (Cena), who finds out that his co-star is a secret agent. With no director attached, the film will also be produced by Dan Baime, Eric Gitter, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Peter Schwerin, and Bryan Smiley. Jon and Erich Hoeber will serve as executive producers for the film alongside the creator of the comics, Haun, and Zak Roth. Hartbeat, Ignition Productions, and RK Films will back the series.
Cena who was recently seen alongside Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Heads of State, will reprise his role as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker in the second season of DC's Peacemaker, which is set to stream on JioHotstar from August 22. Hart, who was last seen in Borderlands, is collaborating with Netflix for 72 Hours.