Sooraj Barjatya’s next to star Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari

After the 2022 hit Uunchai, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya announced on Sunday that his next will be star Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari.
“We will be shooting the film with them (Ayushmann and Sharvari) in Mumbai, it's a story set in Mumbai,” he told PTI in an interview.
“He (Ayushmann) is a dedicated and fine actor. It's all about getting the right story, and making it look real and making it with the right cast. Besides them, we've more people in the cast, like how we have had it in all my films,' he added.
The director has often teamed up with superstar Salman Khan in most of his films including his debut, Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.
He has also directed Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon and Vivaah.
Barjatya said he is a bit 'nervous' as the shooting for the film approaches.
“I've this nervousness before the shoot of every film. This has been there even when I made my first film, Maine Pyaar Kiya, it's (nervousness) still the same,” he said. “As a creator, it's not about how much box office (numbers) it will do, it's about whether you're able to connect or not, with that thought or scene. For me, whether it's a film or a show, everyone should feel that the world that I'm creating is honest, it shouldn't look fake, like everyone should feel that this is how my house is. That is my biggest challenge. I want to make what I know, it's important to make every kind of film, but it's important to make family films,' the 61-year-old director added.
Media reports suggest that the upcoming film, a family drama, will see Ayushmann take on the iconic role of Prem that Salman used to portray in Barjatya's films.