First look at One Piece season 2 out; Netflix renews show for season 3

The Straw Hats’ journey is far from over. Netflix has officially renewed its live-action adaptation of One Piece for a third season, announcing the news during the annual One Piece Day celebration in Tokyo.
Alongside the renewal, it was revealed that Ian Stokes, who served as co-executive producer on Season 1, will step in as co-showrunner for Season 3, working with Joe Tracz. Filming on the next instalment is expected to begin later this year in Cape Town, South Africa.
While fans will have to wait until 2026 for the return of One Piece, Netflix has offered a taste of what’s to come with first-look images from Season 2, officially titled One Piece: Into the Grand Line. The season’s synopsis teases: “Unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”
The series has seen multiple showrunner shifts over its run. Originally developed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, the duo co-led Season 1. Maeda exited ahead of Season 2, with Tracz stepping in as co-showrunner alongside Owens. After completing work on Season 2, Owens also announced his departure.
The returning cast is led by Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, alongside Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji). They’re joined by Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala. Season 2 will also introduce new faces: David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, and Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0.
Produced in partnership with Shueisha, the series comes from Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix. Owens and Tracz share writing and executive producing duties for Season 2, alongside One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe, and Maeda.