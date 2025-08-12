Sebastian Stan to star in Frankenstein in Romania

While Romanian director and screenwriter Radu Jude is at the Locarno Film Festival for the premiere of his latest feature, Dracula, he announced his next project featuring Sebastian Stan.
He revealed on the stage that he is going to make a movie out of the popular horror novel Frankenstein, set in Romania. He said the title of the film, too, will be Frankenstein in Romania. The duo had reportedly planned for collaboration already, but Jude did not have a story idea to proceed with immediately.
Jude further said that he is writing the story envisioning Stan playing both Victor Frankenstein and his monster. While the plot details are under wraps, the film is expected to combine the real-life existence of a secret CIA prison in Romania and the legend of the monster.
Stan, known for his roles in The Apprentice, A Different Man and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, was seen in a cameo appearance in Captain America: Brave New World and a full-fledged role in Thunderbolts. He will reprise his role of James "Bucky" Barnes in Avengers: Doomsday. In addition to the Marvel film, the actor stars in Fjord, a Norway-Sweden-Denmark-Finland-France-Romania coproduction. The family drama marks Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu's first English film.