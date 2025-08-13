John Malkovich on board Apple TV+'s Prodigies with Ayo Edebiri as lead

Actor John Malkovich will join Ayo Edebiri in the cast of Apple TV+'s upcoming series, Prodigies. The romantic drama will see the return of Malkovich to the series format, after Netflix's Space Force.
Prodigies is created by its lead Will Sharpe, who also serves as a writer. Alongside leading the series with Edebiri, Sharpe also serves as an executive producer with her and Jane Featherstone, Naomi De Pear, and Katie Carpenter. SISTER is banner backing the series.
The cast of the series also includes Tobias Menzies, who was seen alongside Brad Pitt in F1, Nabhaan Rizwan, Meera Syal, Lolly Adefope, Andrene Ward-Hammond, and Sophia Di Martino, who is known for playing Sylvie in Marvel's Loki.
Prodigies is centred around Didi, played by Edebiri, and Ren, played by Sharpe, two child prodigies who have been together since they were kids. They begin to question whether their existence, within in a very average life, is really attaining the benchmark set for them. Consequentially, they continue to question themselves with the same questions they asked themselves when they were kids.
Malkovich is known for his work in films like The Killing Fields, Rounders, Being John Malkovich, Places in the Heart, and In the Line of Fire. For the later two films he received Oscar nominations. Apart from his film roles, is also known for his television projects like Napoleon, Crossbones, and Billions.